Florida family’s dog electrocuted by utility box lid during evening walk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida family’s puppy was electrocuted when he stepped on a utility box lid on the sidewalk during his evening walk.

Debbie and Lynn McDermott said their 6-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy Charlie died almost instantly when his paw hit the lid.

“His walking path went right over this grate. As soon as his paws hit it, he’s so big, at 71 pounds, he collapsed immediately,” Lynn told Fox 13.

He didn’t realize his dog had been electrocuted until he reached down to help Charlie.

“My hand touched the grate and it shocked me,” he said.

Debbie says she immediately began attempting to perform CPR on their pup, but he was already gone.

The city of Sarasota said a burned wire somehow came in contact with the lid of the metal utility box, electrifying it. The box, which powers street lights along the road, is owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

City workers immediately fixed the faulty wiring and grounded the metal lid after learning of Charlie’s death, and inspected other utility boxes in the area.

The city says they try to replace metal boxes with ones made of concrete or fiberglass if possible, Fox 13 reports.

The McDermotts say they want the public to be aware of the dangers of electrocution from publicly-accessible utility boxes.

“Nationwide, everyone needs to be aware that this manhole cover or something has potential live current or voltage coming through it,” Lynn told the station. “There has to be something put into place to where it’s protecting the public from outside — whether it’s human or canine.”

Debbie says she hopes her beloved pet’s death means no other family has to suffer.

“Maybe Charlie had to come into our life and come to Dade Avenue to save someone else, and thank God he saved his dad, but we are just heartbroken that we don’t have him anymore,” she said.

