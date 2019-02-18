Florida family plans to raise ‘genderless’ child

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida family is making headlines for their untraditional approach at parenting.

According to Fox 35, baby Sparrow Dennis is not being raised as a boy or a girl. Instead, Sparrow’s parents are raising them using “they” and “them” pronouns.

“Using they/them pronouns is part of the larger idea of giving Sparrow space of exploring gender without pressure or bias,” said parent Ari Dennis.

Sparrow’s family is joining other families across the country who are now raising their children in a gender-neutral way, giving the children, who they jokingly refer to as “theybies,” the freedom to decide their own gender when they are older.

“Girl children are complimented on their appearance way more than boy children. I’m just really removing boy/girl from the equation and just treating my child like a child,” Dennis told the station.

Sparrow has a mix of toys commonly associated with both boys and girls, but Dennis said the concern is more for toys that Sparrow will enjoy.

“I think, do I have toys that build? Do I have toys that roll? Do I have toys that are soft?” Dennis said.

The family said they made the decision after they found several “Theyby” Facebook groups, so now Sparrow can grow up in an environment as open and loving as possible.

