Florida Education commissioner signs executive order requiring all schools to reopen in Fall

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Education Commissioner has signed an executive order requiring schools across the state to reopen in August.

The order, signed by Commissioner Richard Corcoran, requires schools to open their doors in August for at least five days a week for all students.

The order also requires school districts and charter school governing boards to provide the full array of services “that are required by law so that families who wish to educate their children in a brick and mortar school full time have the opportunity to do so.”

The order also requires school districts to monitor progress and ensure that all students are making adequate progress.

The full order is below.

