Florida Education Association files lawsuit over order to reopen schools

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Education Association is filing a lawsuit over the state’s order to reopen schools by fall.

The lawsuit, which was announced Monday, is against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida State Board of Education and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The FEA says the lawsuit intends to stop the reckless and unsafe reopening of public school campuses as coronavirus infections surge statewide.

“Gov. DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” said FEA President Fedrick Ingram in a statement. “The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control. He needs to accept the evolving science.”

“It now appears that kids 10 and older may pass along the coronavirus as easily as adult,” Ingram went on to say. “Everyone wants schools to reopen, but we don’t want to begin in-person teaching, face an explosion of cases and sickness, then be forced to return to distance learning.”

The lawsuit claims that requiring students to return class violates Florida’s Constitution, which requires schools to be safe and secure.

The lawsuit comes in response to an executive order signed earlier this month requiring all schools to reopen in Fall.

The full lawsuit can be read below.

Download Previous Next

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.