Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds

(WSVN) - Buckle up, South Florida. To the surprise of absolutely no one, drivers in the Sunshine State are among the worst in the nation, according to a new study. But our ranking has significantly improved from last year.

Financial website SmartAsset collected data on drivers and traffic statistics throughout the U.S. Their ranking is based on four factors: the percentage of drivers with insurance, the number of DUIs per driver, the average number of deaths per miles driven, and how often residents use Google to research speeding tickets.

After coming in first in 2017 for the worst drivers in the country, SmartAsset says Florida dropped to eighth place for 2018. But we still make an appearance on the list because Florida has the lowest rate of insured drivers in the country at 73 percent. The Sunshine State also has high fatality rates on the road, with 1.47 deaths per 100 million miles driven. But the good news is that the state’s fatality rate has fallen by a third since 1994, the website says.

Five of the top 10 states with worst drivers are in the South, the website notes. Mississippi has the dubious distinction of coming in first place. It’s followed by Tennessee, with California and Missouri tying for third.

For more on the study’s methodology, visit SmartAsset’s website. Check out the rest of the rankings below:

