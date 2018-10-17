Florida driver uninjured after loose plywood slices through windshield on I-95

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida driver escaped unscathed after almost being killed by a loose piece of plywood on the highway.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, the motorist was traveling on Interstate 95 when a piece of plywood sliced through the windshield of the car.

Despite the horrifying encounter, the driver walked away without any injuries, and refused to be transported to the hospital.

According to Florida Today, the Florida Highway Patrol said the plywood was originally in the bed of a pickup truck and became unsecured, flying into the driver’s car.

The driver of the pickup truck, 51-year-old Jaime Riviera, was cited for faulty equipment in failing to secure his load.

