Florida driver accidentally reverses onto two parked cars

HERNANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida driver created quite a mess while driving in a bank parking lot.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox 13 that the driver was reversing out of a SunTrust drive-thru and over a curb into County Road 486.

Deputies say the driver “cut the wheel” and continued reversing around the curve until he jumped the curb back into the parking lot and reversed onto two parked cars.

A photo from the scene shows a white Cadillac on top of the vehicles.

Deputies tell Fox 13 they are still investigating the incident.

