Florida driver accidentally reverses on top of two parked cars

HERNANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida driver created quite a mess while driving in a bank parking lot.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 13 that the driver reversed out of a SunTrust drive-thru and over a curb into County Road 486 before ending up on top of a pair of cars.

Deputies say the driver “cut the wheel” and continued reversing around the curve until he jumped the curb back into the parking lot and reversed on top of two parked cars.

A photo from the scene captured a white Cadillac SUV on top of the vehicles.

Deputies told Fox 13 they are still investigating the incident.

