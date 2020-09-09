Florida deputy responds to report of alligator in shed, learns it was really a pool float

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — When a deputy in central Florida responded to a report of an alligator in a shed, he found something a little less harmful.

The Polk County Sheriff’s said Deputy Trexler responded to the call about an alligator in a storage shed.

Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie. #PCSO#Crikey#TheGatorHunter#TuneInNextTimeWhenHeWrestlesAPoolNoodle pic.twitter.com/5ZXRnG3tBW — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

However, Trexler discovered the creature was actually a harmless, but realistic pool float.

“He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

