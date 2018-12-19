Florida deputy credited for comforting dog hit by car

A Florida deputy went above and beyond for a dog that was hurt after being hit by a car.

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Facebook showing Deputy Josh Fiorelli sitting next to a dog, comforting her on the side of the road.

Deputies said Fiorelli waited with the canine until animal control arrived.

The dog has since been taken in by the Osceola County Animal Shelter, where she is now recovering.

Shelter Director Kim Staton told Fox 13 that the dog suffered a bad injury to her leg and she has a long road to recovery.

“It’s out of joint, her hip joint, so she’ll have surgery on Thursday to have that repaired,” said Staton.

The surgery and other injuries could have other complications, but doctors said so far, she is stable and eating well, and they say they are hopeful she will fully recover.

No owner has come forward, but Staton said if no one steps forward the dog dog will likely go up for adoption. If you would like to donate and help cover the costs of the dog’s medical bills and the medical bills of other dogs in their care, click here.

