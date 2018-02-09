Florida deputies wrangle alligator spotted hiding under SUV in parking lot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Sarasota got a very “Florida” call: they needed to wrangle an alligator lurking underneath an SUV in a Winn-Dixie parking lot.

The deputies responded to the grocery store on Thursday afternoon, after bystanders spotted the reptile camped out underneath the vehicle.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared video of Sgt. Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling pulling the gator out from underneath the SUV.

The 4-foot alligator was clearly not happy to be removed from his hiding spot, as he frantically bit at the deputy’s pole.

The eventually managed to tape his snout shut, then carried him to the back of their cruiser. Thankfully, the car has glass separating the front and back seats!

The sheriff’s office thanked Tuls and Dilling for helping to protect residents, who probably wouldn’t have expected to encounter the creature on their grocery run.

