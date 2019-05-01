Florida deputies searching for missing woman, 3 children

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida deputies are searching for a woman and her three children.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Dexter Kearnes, 9-year-old Kraven Kearnes and 5-year-old Makayla Dyer.

The three children were last seen near the 9000 block of Chantilly Lane in Port Richey.

The kids are believed to be in the company of their mother, 35-year-old Amanda Fuller-Kegley. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Fuller-Kegley made statements about possibly harming herself and her children.

Fuller-Kegley sports a tattoo on her left arm that reads “Lily” and a tattoo of a gargoyle on her left chest.

The group is believed to be traveling in a 2004 silver Oldsmobile Alero with the North Carolina tag, FBD2774. The vehicle’s back window is missing and is covered in tape.

If you have any information on these children’s whereabouts, call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 352-279-1822 or 911.

