Florida deputies searching for man who broke into home to suck victim’s toes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Florida are searching for a man who broke into a home to suck on his victim’s toes.

According to Fox 13, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was sleeping in his room on Christmas Eve when he was awakened by a man sucking on his toes.

The victim told the intruder he had no money and asked what he wanted.

According to a sheriff’s office report, the man responded he was “there to suck toes.”

The victim punched the intruder and forced him out of his bedroom. Investigators said the suspect tried to grab victim’s crotch and claimed he had a gun, but no gun was ever seen during the fight.

The victim was able to kick the man out of his home and punched him in the face before he went back inside and called 911. Deputies said at this point, the intruder punched out the glass on the home’s front window and broke the windshield on the victim’s car. The man then fled the scene.

Investigators tried to track the suspect down with a K9 but were unable to find him.

Detectives said DNA swabs were taken and the case is under investigation.

