Florida police searching for 4 missing teens

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Florida are searching for four teenagers who have gone missing.

Tallahassee Police are searching for 17-year-old Katherine Morgan, 17-year-old Rhinnon Griffin, 15-year-old Anthony Pappas and 15-year-old John Breaux.

#MissingPerson we are looking for four missing juveniles who were last seen 6/22/19 in the 2000 block of Roberts Avenue. Please #share. pic.twitter.com/65l4UeWx0J — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) June 25, 2019

Police said the four teens were last seen on June 22 in the area of the 2000 block of Roberts Avenue in Tallahassee.

Police believe the teens may have run away from the area.

Morgan stands 5 feet 10 inches with long light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Griffin stands 5 feet 6 inches with straight brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black shirt with gray sweatpants.

Breaux stands 5 feet 2 inches with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Papas stands 5 feet 4 inches with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is also medicated for depression, but police said it is not severe.

If you have any information on the teens’ whereabouts, call Tallahassee Police at (850) 891-4200.

