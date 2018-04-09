Florida deputies search for road rage suspect seen ramming car into motorcyclist

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in central Florida are searching for a car that was captured on camera ramming into a motorcyclist, then fleeing the scene.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released cell phone video of the apparent road rage incident, which happened Sunday around 5 p.m., Fox 13 reports.

The video shows the victim riding a motorcycle beside a gray Mazda 3 hatchback. The two drivers appeared to be arguing in the minutes leading up to the crash.

The victim, identified as Darin Hendrickson, could be seen hitting the passenger-side window of the Mazda just before the driver swerved into the motorcyclist, causing him to crash.

Hendrickson said he has staples in his leg along with rib and lung injuries, and has road rash all over his body.

Deputies are searching for the driver of the Mazda, who left the scene of the crash. The vehicle has a large white decal on its back window.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations unit at (941) 861-4317.

