Florida deputies search for person who taped dog’s mouth shut

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in west Florida are searching for the person responsible for abusing a dog and tying its mouth shut with electrical tape.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared images, showing the dog with its mouth taped shut with red electrical tape.

Deputies said the dog was spotted wandering through backyards and was panting, drooling and reportedly suffocating when he was found.

Investigators said the dog was dehydrated and appeared malnourished, and he was bleeding from wounds on his left front leg and chest.

Detectives said the dog was seen by a veterinarian and is now resting at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Deputies are now searching for the person behind the crime.

If you have any information on this case of animal abuse, call either the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

