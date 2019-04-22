Florida deputies find sign warning drivers about upcoming speed trap

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida deputies were confused as to why they weren’t catching any speeding drivers. It wasn’t until later that they found out why.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook showing a sign that warned “POLICE AHEAD.”

Deputies said they discovered the sign after conducting a speed trap in the area, yet after a “significant amount of time,” they had only found one person who was speeding, leaving them puzzled.

It wasn’t until after they left the area that they found the sign warning drivers of the upcoming speed trap.

“Well played, Anonymous Sign Artist. Well played,” deputies wrote.

