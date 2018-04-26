Florida deputies earn $3M more in overtime protecting Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have earned nearly $3.3 million in overtime pay during President Donald Trump’s visits from October through February.

The Sun Sentinel reported Wednesday that the department received a similar amount from the federal government last year to cover increased overtime costs from January to September. The sheriff’s office takes the lead in assisting the Secret Service during Trump’s visits to his Palm Beach estate.

The reimbursements come after Florida officials asked for help covering the costs associated with Trump’s visits. Trump visited his Mar-a-Lago home 17 times last year. He has visited six times since Feb. 1. Payroll for overtime worked since the beginning of February has not been calculated.

