Florida deputies ask for public’s help to identify shooting victim based on tattoos

PINE HILLS, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in central Florida are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was shot and left on the side of the road.

Fox 35 reports that a person found the bleeding, unconscious woman Sunday morning on Silver Star Road in Pine Hills, just west of Orlando. The victim is now in the hospital with a gunshot wound, but authorities have no way of identifying her, other than by her tattoos.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released several photos of the woman’s unique tattoos, with the hope that someone recognizes them and identifies her.

She has a large dreamcatcher tattooed on her shoulder, a mushroom on one of her big toes, and a proverb on her arm.

Detectives are still searching for the shooter while they work on identifying the woman. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crimeline number is 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.