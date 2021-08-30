FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The debate over certain Florida school districts mandating mask-wearing reached a boiling point when the Florida Department of Education stripped school board members in Broward and Alachua counties of their monthly paychecks for keeping their mandates in place.

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran confirmed the state’s measure on Monday.

Corcoran issued a statement that reads in part, “We’re going to fight to protect parents’ rights to make health care decisions for their children. They know what is best for their children. What’s unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so. Simply said, elected officials cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”

State officials had threatened to withhold the salaries of school officials in districts that kept mask mandates in place.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made his intentions clear on the matter weeks ago.

“That’s what they are doing … they’re taking away parents’ rights,” he said.

The latest development comes days after a judge ruled against the governor on his move to ban mask mandates in schools. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper concluded DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued that executive order.

Many school board members have pushed back against the governor and his executive order. They cited child safety as their top priority.

The Parents Bill of Rights gives school districts the power to make policy it considers reasonable.

Some district officials have said that going without pay is worth it, if it means students and staff are protected against COVID-19.

Corcoran also sent a two-page letter to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials. He gave them until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to elaborate on their decision to mandate masks in Miami-Dade County.

M-DCPS officials also run the risk of getting their pay docked if they mandate masks on campus.

