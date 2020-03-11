Florida Department of Health confirms 1st case of coronavirus in Miami-Dade, 5th Broward case

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Miami-Dade County and confirmed the fifth case of the virus in Broward County.

Health officials announced the new positive cases at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

This is the first confirmed case in Miami-Dade County. We have very little information. He is isolated and officials say this is a travel related case. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 12, 2020

Officials said the new case is a 56-year-old man in Miami-Dade County, who has been isolated and will remain as such until cleared by health officials. Health officials said this is a travel-related case.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the man is at home and not in a hospital.

A 70-year-old man in Broward County has also tested positive for the virus and has been isolated. Health officials said he previously attended an Emergency Medical Services conference in Tampa prior to his diagnosis.

A 63-year-old man from New York who is currently in St. Johns County has also tested positive for the virus. Health officials said the man traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida.

