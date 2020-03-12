Florida Department of Health confirms 17 new cases, 11 from Broward, 1 in Miami-Dade, of COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has announced 17 new cases of the coronavirus in Florida, including four cases from Broward County and one in Miami-Dade.

Health officials announced the new cases at around 10:45 p.m., Thursday.

Officials confirmed five new cases of the virus in Broward County. Those cases are:

A 28-year-old woman

A 25-year-old woman

A 20-year-old woman from Texas who is currently in the county

A 68-year-old woman

A 36-year-old man

Just before 1 a.m., officials announced a second case in Miami-Dade.

The case was reported to be a 42-year-old man and is believed to be travel-related.

All of the cases in both counties announced Thursday are isolated, health officials said, and will remain as such until they have been cleared.

DOH has announced one additional positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed new cases for March 12th to 17 individuals who tested positive for #COVID19. All individuals are being appropriately cared for & isolated. Visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U for more information. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 13, 2020

The Town of Bay Harbor Islands has confirmed that one of the cases announced Thursday night is one of their employees, who has already self-quarantined.

The cases of the 36-year-old man and the 25-year-old woman are considered to be travel-related, and the case of the 68-year-old woman is associated with Port Everglades, health officials confirmed.

The 20-year-old Texas resident is in Broward County, and that case is European travel-related. Health officials are not counting this case as part of the county’s numbers.

Broward County’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 11, and the total number of cases in Florida now stands at 50.

Other cases confirmed Thursday night include a 73-year-old man and a 74-year-old man in Palm Beach County. Health officials said the 73-year-old’s case is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt, while the 74-year-old’s case is associated with travel to Europe.

Both of the Palm Beach County cases have been isolated, health officials said.

