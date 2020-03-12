Florida Department of Health confirms 15 new cases, 4 from Broward, of COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has announced 15 new cases of the coronavirus in Florida, including four cases from Broward County.

Health officials announced the new cases at around 10:45 p.m., Thursday.

Officials confirmed five new cases of the virus in Broward County. Those cases are:

A 28-year-old woman.

A 25-year-old woman.

A 20-year-old woman from Texas who is currently in the county.

A 68-year-old woman.

A 36-year-old man.

The Town of Bay Harbor Islands has confirmed that one of the cases announced Thursday night is one of their employees, who has self-quarantined.

The cases of the 36-year-old man and the 25-year-old woman are considered to be travel-related.

The case of the 68-year-old woman is associated with Port Everglades, health officials confirmed.

The 20-year-old Texas resident is in Broward County, and that case is European travel-related.

