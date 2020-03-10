Florida Department of Health announces 8 new positive cases of COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has announced eight new positive cases of the coronavirus in several counties throughout the state.

Health officials announced the new cases at around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday.

.@HealthyFla has announced eight new positive Florida #COVID19 cases. All individuals are being appropriately cared for and isolated. Visit https://t.co/e1S8bGoqIk for more information and #COVID19 updates — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 11, 2020

The new cases are:

A 68-year-old man from Nassau County.

A 68-year-old Georgia resident who is currently in Alachua County.

A 73-year-old man in Collier County.

A 68-year-old woman in Collier County.

A 64-year-old woman in Collier County.

A 67-year-old man in Pinellas County.

A 64-year-old man in Pinellas County.

A 46-year-old man in Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Health said all of the cases, except the case of the Georgia resident, are travel-related.

Health officials said all of the new cases have been isolated and will remain as such until cleared by public health officials.

The new cases brings the state’s total number of cases to 23, with four cases confirmed in Broward County. Florida has seen a total of two deaths from COVID-19.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.