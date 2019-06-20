Florida dad wears short shorts to teach daughter lesson

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A father’s unique way to teach his daughter a lesson has gone viral.

Orlando father Jason Hilley used an unusual method to try to convince his daughter to avoid wearing a pair of short shorts: he donned a pair himself.

Video posted to Facebook shows Hilley entering his daughter’s room while wearing the shorts, much to his daughter’s shock and embarrassment.

“I will pick you up at school every day with these on,” Hilley warns his daughter in a video.

Since being posted, Hilley’s video and photo has been shared over 245,000 times.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.