Florida couple asks for school supply donations instead of wedding gifts

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - When a Florida couple got ready to tie the knot, they asked their wedding guests to give them something else instead of wedding gifts.

According to Fox 13, Matt Cameron and his bride, Kelli, asked their guests for school supply donations instead of wedding gifts.

“We started thinking of different charitable acts we could do, and as a teacher, I really liked the school supply idea,” Kelli said. “So I talked about it with Matt, and we decided on the idea.”

The couple said they got the idea from the “Angel Trees” that many take part in from the holiday season.

The couple’s request resulted in over 70 guests gifting backpacks filled with not just school supplies, but uniforms, water bottles, cleaning supplies, belts, underwear and socks.

The items were donated to Booker T. Washington Elementary school in Tampa, a high-poverty rate school.

