Florida corrections officer charged with battery, misconduct for pepper-spraying inmate

MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — Authorities say a Florida corrections officer has been charged with battery and official misconduct for unnecessarily pepper-spraying an inmate.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a news release Tuesday that the charges were brought against Col. Patrick Riggins of Everglades Correctional Institution.

Rundle says inmate Mazzard McMillan was among several handcuffed inmates who were instructed to get on a dormitory floor in July 2017. Surveillance video showed that as McMillan was complying, Riggins pepper-sprayed him.

Investigators also say Riggins told a subordinate to write a false incident report to justify his use of the pepper spray. The report claimed McMillan was trying to slip out of his restraints.

“The actions of Officer Riggins were unacceptable and do not represent the thousands of FDC officers who work diligently to ensure the safety of the individuals in our custody,” said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones. “Our Department takes all cases of inappropriate and unauthorized force very seriously, and any officer found engaging in this type of misconduct is subject to appropriate discipline. We thank our Office of the Inspector General and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for their assistance and hard work throughout this process.”

Court records did not list an attorney for Riggins.

He has been charged with one count of Use of Force/Battery on Detainee, which is a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of Official Misconduct by a Public Servant, a third-degree felony.

“All individuals in custody should receive proper treatment and respect,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “The law requires it and our community demands it.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.