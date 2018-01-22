Florida cop gets text message asking for marijuana

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Talk about a texting fail. A person texted a number to purchase marijuana, but there was just one problem: the recipient actually ended up being a police detective in Florida.

Gainesville Police shared screenshots from the exchange on their Facebook page over the weekend, showing how the brief conversation went:

Person: “Hey do you have bud I might need some”

Detective: (sharing image of police badge) “I think you have the wrong number. Drugs are no good for you.”

Person: “oh my god”

Person: “I’m so sorry”

In their caption, police wrote, “PSA: If you’re looking to score drugs… please double check the number before you text. Also, drugs are bad, mmmkay?”

Officers did not identify the person who sent the messages, and did not say if any arrests were made.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.