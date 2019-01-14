Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings says he has cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings says he has pancreatic cancer but plans to remain in office as he fights the disease.

The 82-year-old Democrat said in a statement Monday that he’s optimistic about his chances for survival and for being able to perform his duties.

Hastings was elected to the House in 1992 and is a member its Rules Committee.

He had previously served as a U.S. district judge but was impeached by the House in 1988 and convicted by the Senate on charges that he had accepted a $150,000 bribe from two co-defendants seeking a light sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.