Florida company making CBD-infused Cuban coffee

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida company is putting a spin on Cuban coffee.

According to the Miami New Times, Coldfire Roasters, a coffee company based out of Tampa, showed off their blend of Cuban coffee infused with CBD at the USA CBD Expo in Miami Beach over the weekend.

“We call it cafecito con calma,” Coldfire Roasters co-founder Hector Mendez told the publication.

According to the company’s website, the concoction is meant to have both a calming, yet energizing effect.

“Coffee drinks infused with CBD are all the rage because the non-psychoactive compound promotes relaxation while at the same time giving you the caffeine and jitter free energy boost you need to get your day going,” the company’s website reads. “CBD has also been known to have the power to decrease inflammation, anxiety, and a host of other ailments.”

The coffee is offered in both Cuban and Colombian varieties, and is sold as both ground coffee and k-cups that are compatible for Keurig machines.

According to the Miami New Times, the company plans on opening its first store in South Florida within the next several months.

