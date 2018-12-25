FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A group of secret Santas lent a helping hand to brighten the holidays for a Florida City family, months after their children were injured in a drive-by shooting.

Katilia Bell got her holiday wish on Tuesday when two of her children, Eric Wright and Treasure Clark, received brand-new bicycles for Christmas.

WSVN and Florida City members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity pitched in to help.

Back in August, 7News interviewed the children and their mother a short time after the incident.

Clark and Wright were shot while playing outside their home.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

