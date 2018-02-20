Florida City police officer’s charges reduced

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer faced a judge, pleading no contest to a lesser charge for filing a false police report.

Prosecutors reduced Ken Armenteros’ official misconduct charge to a misdemeanor, Tuesday.

The Florida City cop was caught with cocaine earlier this year. He falsified reports that suggested he was trying to arrest a drug dealer who sold him the drug.

Armenteros agreed to six months of probation, 60 community service hours and to relinquish his law enforcement credentials.

