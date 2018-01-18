Florida City Police hand out warm meals to homeless

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A group of South Florida police officers gathered several warm meals and handed them to homeless people who had to bear the recent cold snap.

Florida City Police went to a Pollo Tropical Wednesday night and purchased 50 meals that were handed out to the homeless.

“We went to Pollo Tropical here in Florida City,” said Florida City Corporal Ken Armenteros. “We partnered up and we put our money together and bought about 50 meals. We’ve been going out to the city tonight, handing them out to everybody. On a cold night, we know everybody’s going to have a hot meal and that’s one less thing that they have to worry about and that’s our gift from us to them because at the end of the day, we’re all in it together.”

