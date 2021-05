FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man was badly burned when a fire raced through his Florida City home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled the flames in a trailer park along Northwest Third Avenue and West Davis Parkway, Thursday.

The trailer was destroyed.

A 50-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with burns that covered over half his body.

