Florida City grocery store catches fire; no injuries

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Officials are investigating after fire broke out inside a Florida City business.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to Moreno’s Tortilla Shop, just before 8:45 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured light smoke coming from the roof of the grocery store and restaurant located near Southwest Fourth Avenue and West Palm Drive.

Investigators said the fire started in the attic.

No one was hurt.

Crews were able to put out the flames and remained at the scene to ventilate the structure.

The cause if the fire remains under investigation.

