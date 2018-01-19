Florida City cop arrested on official misconduct charges, accused of falsifying documents

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida City Police officer turned himself in to authorities after, officials said, he was accused by fellow officers of misrepresenting facts leading up to an arrest outside a “drug house.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents took Florida City Police Cpl. Ken Armenteros into custody Friday after he surrendered himself. He faces two counts of official misconduct.

According to officials, Armenteros, 37, was off-duty when he requested emergency backup following a confrontation outside the known “drug house,” back in September. Responding officers arrested Christopher Lewis at that location.

However, several of Armenteros’ colleagues later filed a criminal complaint with the FDLE. According to an FDLE press release, an ensuing investigation revealed Armenteros “materially and fraudulently misrepresented the facts leading up to and surrounding the request for back-up and subsequent arrest of … Lewis.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office later dropped all charges against Lewis.

Armenteros was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

