Florida Christian School surprises high school senior with parade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school senior living in Southwest Miami-Dade received a surprise from the faculty of Florida Christian School, who brought graduation to him in the form of a parade.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Monzon and his classmates have missed out on a formal ceremony and other senior activities.

Staff members drove by to say hello on Tuesday, thanked Tyler and even left a goodie bag while practicing social distancing.

“It’s just nice,” Monzon said. “It’s just amazing how people can come together during a time like this when we’re not supposed to be together and just do good thing, bring happiness to people.”

Florida Christian School has been going around celebrating graduation for the dozens of seniors in this year’s graduating class.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.