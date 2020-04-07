Florida Chief Justice issues new emergency order amid COVID-19 pandemic

Seal of the the Florida Supreme Court

(WSVN) - Florida’s Chief Justice Charles Canady has issued a new emergency order suspending jury trials in Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order was announced on April 6 and includes an extension of all other state legal deadlines through the end of May.

The court has decided to postpone all nonessential court proceedings in order to reduce traffic to and from the courthouse.

They are working to limit person to person contact and, as a result, have adopted virtual means of carrying out those duties deemed essential.

Any proceedings that cannot be carried out electronically will remain suspended until further notice.

Selected judges and staff will continue to “report to work to make sure that essential justice services are being provided.”

In a release provided by Chief Judge Lisa Davidson, she said, “Due to the nature of the pandemic, our planning and response efforts may evolve from week to week, and day to day, based on the directives from the Florida Supreme Court and public health authorities.”

The order will remain in effect until May 29 unless a different date is decided upon in the future.

For additional information on the court’s response to COVID-19, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.