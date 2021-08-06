FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Education has approved an emergency measure allowing parents to transfer their children out of schools that impose mask mandates using private school vouchers.

Parents will now be allowed to access vouchers for private schools if they feel COVID protocols “pose a health or educational danger to their child.”

The rule was approved during an emergency meeting held on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the parents could request the vouchers under provisions that are usually used to protect children who are being bullied.

“‘COVID-19 harassment’ means any threatening, discriminatory, insulting, or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical conduct an individual student suffers in relation to, or as a result of, school district protocols for COVID-19, including masking requirements, the separation or isolation of students, or COVID-19 testing requirements, that have the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s educational performance,” the rule reads.

“I would say 100% of the emails I have received on the subject, or on this meeting, has to do with masks,” said an official during the emergency meeting.

This comes as COVID cases among children continue to rise.

Doctors in South Florida said they’re seeing patients as young as 2 weeks old.

“Just to give you an idea, in June we saw 17 patients in the hospital here at Nicklaus Children’s, we’re already at 25 for the month of August,” said Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Dr. Marcos Mestre.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently banned school districts from enforcing mask mandates, not long after Broward schools decided to put a mandatory mask policy in place.

Miami-Dade schools has not yet made a decision on the issue.

“This isn’t really about politics, it’s about science, it’s about health safety, and if we’re not serious about that, people die,” said Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie.

The Department of Health and Human Service said there are currently 157 children hospitalized due to COVID in Florida. Fifty-four of those submissions were made on Thursday.

Florida now leads the nation in COVID hospitalizations for children.

