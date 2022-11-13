HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An alarming trend has been seen around the country as hospitals are filling up due to an unusually active and early flu season.

“Times in our emergency department’s overall, for again both adult and pediatric patients, are nearing historic highs,” said one doctor.

According to the CDC, roughly 7,000 people have died because of the flu and 13,000 people needed to be hospitalized; numbers that have not been seen since the height of the swine flu pandemic.

“[The flu shot] is to keep healthy right?” said one man who has been vaccinated. “That’s the name of the game. You have to try to prevent getting sick so, that’s why we took the decision.”

In South Florida, Florida Blue offered free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations at their community centers where they also offered a free $10 Publix gift card.

“It’s for the safety of my wife and for myself that I get the vaccination,” said another man.

The last event for the flu season ended on Saturday in Florida Blue’s Hialeah location at 1001 W 49th Street.

There are still plenty of places across South Florida for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.