(WSVN) - There’s a new program that aims to ease your worries with a little puppy love.

Health insurance company Florida Blue has launched a series of pop-up experiences designed to help reduce stress.

Several blue doors will appear across South Florida welcoming people to participate in a surprise activity, including a puppy playground.

A recent study lists Florida as the second-most stressed-out state in the nation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox