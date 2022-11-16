(WSVN) - There’s a new program that aims to ease your worries with a little puppy love.

Health insurance company Florida Blue has launched a series of pop-up experiences designed to help reduce stress.

Several blue doors will appear across South Florida welcoming people to participate in a surprise activity, including a puppy playground.

A recent study lists Florida as the second-most stressed-out state in the nation.

