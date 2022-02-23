PERRY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida Blue Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Perry.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 33-year-old Gregory Ryan Miedema, late Tuesday night.

The Florida Blue Alert is issued to notify the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, has suffered serious bodily injury or is missing while in the line of duty and the suspect is still at large.

Miedema stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Miedema was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top and may be traveling in a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring with a Florida tag reading Y78TKU. The vehicle has a dark-colored convertible top.

Officials advise the public to not approach him if he is located.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miedema is urged to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 850-584-2429 or 911.

