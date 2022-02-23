PERRY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida Blue Alert issued for a man last seen in Perry has been canceled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for 33-year-old Gregory Ryan Miedema, late Tuesday night.

The Florida Blue Alert is issued to notify the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, has suffered serious bodily injury or is missing while in the line of duty and the suspect is still at large.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Wednesday the alert was canceled.

UPDATE: The Florida Blue Alert issued for Gregory Ryan Miedema activated on February 22, 2022, has been cancelled. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 23, 2022

FDLE officials did not specify why the alert was canceled.

