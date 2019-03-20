Florida bills would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s license

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two bills making their way through the Florida legislature would allow undocumented immigrants to get a state driver’s license if passed.

The two related bills, HB 969 and SB 1358 were filed and seek to expand driver’s license privileges to undocumented immigrants living in the Sunshine State.

The senate bill was introduced by State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez while the house bill was introduced by State Rep. Dotie Joseph.

If passed, the bills would make it so people could use foreign documents to apply for a driver’s license.

“Proud to co-sponsor legislation that would create a legal pathway for the undocumented to obtain a drivers license,” said house bill co-sponsor Rep. Anna Eskamani in a tweet. “[Twelve] states already do this, ensuring greater public safety on our roads. Florida should be next.”

If passed, the bills would go into effect on July 1.

