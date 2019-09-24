Florida bill would double penalties for drivers who illegally pass school buses

(WSVN) - A Florida State senator is looking to increase the penalty for people who fail to stop for a school bus.

The bill, SB 290, was filed by Sen. Ed Hooper and if passed, it would double the fine for people who fail to stop for a school bus from $100 to $200. If a person is caught committing the crime again within a five year period, their license will be suspended for at least 180 days and up to a year.

The bill would also require a $400 fine instead of a $200 penalty if someone illegally passes a school bus on the side where children get on and off while the school bus is displaying the stop signal.

If someone commits the crime again within a period of five years, their license will be suspended for at least 360 days, and up to two years.

If passed, the bill will go into effect on July 1, 2020.

This bill is identical to a bill filed in the Florida House last month.

For more information on SB 290, click here.

