Florida bill would charge people abandon their dogs during a hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bill making its way through the Florida Senate would charge people who leave their dogs outside during a hurricane.

Florida State Sen. Joe Gruters introduced SB 1738 earlier this month.

If passed, the bill would charge anyone of leaves their dog tied up outside during a man-made or natural disaster with a first degree misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of up to $5,000.

Gruters’ bill passed the Senate Agriculture Committee with no opposition.

According to the Florida Times-Union, an analysis of Gruters’ bill by Senate staff shows several counties, including Sarasota and Palm Beach counties, already prohibit animals from being tied up in extreme weather.

However, the bill is looking to revise the state definition of animal cruelty to include leaving an animal outside and unattended during a major storm.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

To read the full bill text, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.