Florida bill would allow buses to equip cameras to catch drivers who pass by illegally

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses may find that they will have a harder time avoiding getting caught if a Florida bill passes.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg has filed a bill that, if passed, would allow school districts to outfit their buses with cameras that would record the license plates of cars that pass by while students are getting off or on the bus.

The bill would also allow officers to mail the citation to the driver in question.

If passed, the measure would go into effect on Oct. 1.

