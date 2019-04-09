Florida bill to legalize recreational marijuana dies in legislature

A Florida bill that would have legalized marijuana has stopped all movement.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the bill, introduced by State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, did not get a hearing.

“It got no hearing, no debate, no vote,” Smith told the newspaper. “Just like they always do.”

Smith’s bill would have allowed people 21 years old and over to use marijuana for personal use in limited amounts. The bill also would have allowed the licensing of establishments to manufacture and sell marijuana products.

Despite not passing, Smith said the bill still created discussion and dialogue.

