ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) – A bartender in St. Petersburg has been labeled a hero after he reached out to help a woman in an uncomfortable situation.

Trinity Allie said she was with her friend at a bar and was being harassed by a male patron.

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

That was when a bartender slid her a note disguised as a receipt telling her to move her ponytail to the opposite shoulder if she was in trouble.

The hand-written note read, “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed, he’s giving me the creeps.”

Allie moved her ponytail and the bartender kicked the man out.

Allie snapped a picture of the bartender with the note afterwards and shared it on Twitter where the post has since gone viral.

