Florida attorney launches ballot initiative to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida attorney is looking to see Florida’s minimum wage rise to $15 an hour.

Attorney John Morgan of the law firm Morgan & Morgan, announced Tuesday morning that he will be starting a 2020 ballot initiative aimed at raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“We’ve been collecting signatures to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by constitutional amendment,” Morgan said. “We have collected over 120,000 signatures. There’s a requirement of 76,000 signatures, so we’ve over subscribed by about 50,000 signatures in 65 counties.”

As of Jan. 1, Florida’s minimum wage is $8.46 an hour.

According to WKMG, Morgan addressed his issues about minimum wage during a speech in 2017.

“Minimum wage in America is a joke,” Morgan said at the time. “You can’t live on $7 or $8 an hour.”

Morgan’s announcement comes after his successful 2016 effort to legalize medical marijuana in Florida. He has also looked to have recreational marijuana legalized.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced a push to end the state ban on smokeable marijuana.

